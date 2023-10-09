Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Helen of Troy Limited’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Helen of Troy in a report issued on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Helen of Troy’s current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s FY2025 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $491.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $108.48 on Monday. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $81.14 and a twelve month high of $143.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.06. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 209,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth $230,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth $1,123,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

