Research Analysts Set Expectations for Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note issued on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now anticipates that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $4.94 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.92. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.22.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $105.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.75. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $109.05.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $935.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 23,950 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,129 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 8,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $911,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $911,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $255,227.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,791.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,946 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,484 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

