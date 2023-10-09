ResMed Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of ResMed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $7.02 per share.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ResMed from $255.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.86.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $146.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81. ResMed has a one year low of $136.20 and a one year high of $243.52. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total transaction of $333,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,005,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $3,850,000. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 56,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,345,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth approximately $4,911,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

