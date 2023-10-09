Reviewing Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC) & Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET)

Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC – Get Free Report) and Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Aristocrat Group has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wag! Group has a beta of 2.7, meaning that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.3% of Wag! Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Wag! Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aristocrat Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Wag! Group has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 237.50%. Given Wag! Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than Aristocrat Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aristocrat Group and Wag! Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wag! Group $54.87 million 1.41 -$38.57 million ($1.80) -1.11

Aristocrat Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wag! Group.

Profitability

This table compares Aristocrat Group and Wag! Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A Wag! Group -58.72% -500.57% -67.72%

Summary

Wag! Group beats Aristocrat Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aristocrat Group

Aristocrat Group Corp. through its subsidiary, Top Shelf Distributing, LLC, focuses on developing distilled spirits line of business. The company markets and sells RWB Ultra Premium Handcrafted Vodka to retailers in North America. Aristocrat Group Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools. Wag! Group Co. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

