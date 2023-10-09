Reviewing Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) and Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA)

Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Free Report) and Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Barrick Gold and Vizsla Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Barrick Gold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Vizsla Silver
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
Vizsla Silver has a consensus price target of $3.02, indicating a potential upside of 200.17%. Given Vizsla Silver’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vizsla Silver is more favorable than Barrick Gold.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Barrick Gold and Vizsla Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Barrick Gold
|-0.64%
|3.25%
|2.23%
|Vizsla Silver
|N/A
|-7.18%
|-7.00%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Barrick Gold and Vizsla Silver’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Barrick Gold
|$11.01 billion
|2.32
|$432.00 million
|($0.04)
|-364.50
|Vizsla Silver
|N/A
|N/A
|-$10.23 million
|($0.04)
|-25.13
Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Vizsla Silver. Barrick Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vizsla Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Risk & Volatility
Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vizsla Silver has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Vizsla Silver beats Barrick Gold on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Barrick Gold
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States. The company also has ownership interests in producing copper mines located in Chile, Saudi Arabia, and Zambia; and various other projects located throughout the Americas, Asia, and Africa. Barrick Gold Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
About Vizsla Silver
Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
