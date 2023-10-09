Reviewing Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) & Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF)

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) and Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Media & Community Trust Co. $112.39 million 0.82 $5.92 million ($2.50) -1.62 Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

73.1% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 45.6% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Media & Community Trust Co. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust 1 2 0 0 1.67

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.84%. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Creative Media & Community Trust Co..

Profitability

This table compares Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Media & Community Trust Co. -21.01% -170.65% -2.92% Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. beats Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise including in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and property management capabilities, and its affiliates.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Inovalis REIT is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada. It was founded in 2013 by Inovalis and invests in office properties in primary markets of France, Germany and Spain. It holds 13 assets. Inovalis REIT acquires (indirectly) real estate properties via CanCorpEurope, authorized Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) by the CSSF in Luxemburg, and managed by Inovalis S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.