Reviewing WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) & Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI)

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) and WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Senti Biosciences and WuXi Biologics (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senti Biosciences 0 2 1 0 2.33 WuXi Biologics (Cayman) 0 0 1 0 3.00

Senti Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 998.90%. Given Senti Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Senti Biosciences is more favorable than WuXi Biologics (Cayman).

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senti Biosciences $4.29 million 3.78 -$58.21 million ($1.64) -0.22 WuXi Biologics (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Senti Biosciences and WuXi Biologics (Cayman)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Senti Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Senti Biosciences and WuXi Biologics (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senti Biosciences -1,785.30% -60.56% -42.81% WuXi Biologics (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.4% of Senti Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Senti Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences, Inc. operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications. The company product candidates include SENTI-202, a Logic Gated OR+NOT off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate cancer cells while sparing the healthy bone marrow; and SENTI-301A for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also develops SENTI-401, a Logic Gated off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate colorectal cancer/CRC cells. In addition, the company develops Tumor-Associated Antigen and Protective Antigen Paired Discovery Platform to select and validate NOT GATE antigen candidates and identify tumor-associated antigens in cancer cells. Senti Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. It also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and related business; and material supplier activities. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuxi, China.

