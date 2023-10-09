RH (NYSE:RH) Receives $326.53 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $326.53.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RH from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RH from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on RH from $425.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $248.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.23. RH has a 12-month low of $227.00 and a 12-month high of $406.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $800.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.89 million. RH had a return on equity of 54.78% and a net margin of 10.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total value of $7,760,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,133,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,815,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RH by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after purchasing an additional 352,456 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in RH by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 491,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,040,000 after purchasing an additional 320,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in RH by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,981,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,653,000 after purchasing an additional 289,799 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

