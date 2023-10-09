RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.52.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

RingCentral Stock Performance

RNG opened at $30.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.76. RingCentral has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $49.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.91.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $539.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.04 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $537,299.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,500,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $537,299.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,500,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $156,118.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,470.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,469 shares of company stock worth $2,356,238 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in RingCentral by 1,354.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in RingCentral by 40,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

