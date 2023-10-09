Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 283,907 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,120,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.9% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.17% of Visa worth $740,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Visa by 107,990.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $680,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,225 shares of company stock worth $13,477,806 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $235.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $250.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

