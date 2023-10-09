Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 71,805 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 228.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,805 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $19,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 184.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,199,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.60.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ECL stock opened at $169.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.93. The company has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.