Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,582,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 639,924 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $18,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 17,204,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,670,000 after purchasing an additional 430,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,308,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,875 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,994,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,005,000 after purchasing an additional 525,988 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 78.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,928,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,995 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 490.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,089,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,633 shares during the period.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

NYSE:SBS opened at $11.62 on Monday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

