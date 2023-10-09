Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,705 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $17,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NYSE:DELL opened at $66.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.63. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $72.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,995,850 shares of company stock valued at $221,526,369. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

