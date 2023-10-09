Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 855,788 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,571,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 855,788 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.42% of Western Union worth $18,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Western Union by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,078,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638,884 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,663,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,291,000 after acquiring an additional 842,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,724,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,132,000 after buying an additional 145,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WU opened at $13.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.82. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

