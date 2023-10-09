Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,460 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Otis Worldwide worth $19,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 392.2% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $79.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.93 and a 200 day moving average of $84.55. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

