Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $16.71 Million Stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 2.33% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $16,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:ETD opened at $30.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $761.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $187.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.85 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 13.37%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

