Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $18.85 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,554 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Illumina worth $18,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 125.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $140.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.37 and a 1 year high of $248.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.85.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

