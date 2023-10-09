Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $19.74 Million Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 167.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 780,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,096 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.50% of Radian Group worth $19,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 575.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,765,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Radian Group by 202.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,295,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Radian Group by 45.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Radian Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,552 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Radian Group by 61.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Performance

RDN opened at $26.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Radian Group had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Radian Group news, Director Gregory Serio sold 3,800 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $101,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

