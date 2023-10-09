Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,662 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $17,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 440.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,156,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Altria Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in Altria Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

MO opened at $42.07 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.60.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.