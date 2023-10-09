Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 137,719 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,719 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of Roblox worth $15,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Roblox by 2,473.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Roblox by 234.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,368,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2,570.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,581,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,096,000 after buying an additional 4,410,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,174,000. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.05.

Roblox Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $30.46 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $217,991.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,846,935 shares in the company, valued at $257,595,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $217,991.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,846,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,595,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $83,835.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,969.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 977,875 shares of company stock worth $31,909,869. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

