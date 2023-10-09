Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,032 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Fortive worth $19,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Fortive by 93.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortive by 34.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,114.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Fortive Stock Up 1.2 %

FTV stock opened at $75.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.43 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.44%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

