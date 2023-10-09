Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040,506 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.34% of H&R Block worth $16,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 12.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRB. StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

HRB opened at $40.86 on Monday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $44.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 263.99% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.85%.

In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,028.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,861,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

