Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,775 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $16,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,716,187,000 after acquiring an additional 112,194 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,036,000 after buying an additional 956,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,203,000 after buying an additional 60,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,318,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,224,000 after buying an additional 140,829 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $130.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.63. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.79. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.59 and a 1-year high of $176.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 109.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,228.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

