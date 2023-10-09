Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 11,258 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,258 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $14,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,888,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,808,000 after purchasing an additional 107,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,364,000 after acquiring an additional 129,555 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,347 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,512,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,746,000 after acquiring an additional 30,859 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.80.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $263.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.31 and its 200 day moving average is $285.23. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $254.87 and a 1-year high of $316.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

