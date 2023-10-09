Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 3,849 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $16,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $232.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.92. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $169.01 and a twelve month high of $237.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.07.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total transaction of $746,262.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total transaction of $746,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,146,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,688 shares of company stock worth $17,388,097. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

