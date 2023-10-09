Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 45,070 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 513,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,070 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.13% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $19,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after buying an additional 5,796,432 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 260.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,356,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,915,000 after buying an additional 5,313,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,875,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,277,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

NYSE IPG opened at $29.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.35. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.73 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IPG shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

