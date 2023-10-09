Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 7,276 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,276 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.16% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $14,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after buying an additional 838,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,799,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,627,000 after acquiring an additional 69,729 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,947,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after acquiring an additional 333,400 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,142,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,127,000 after purchasing an additional 47,042 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $113.93 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $129.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.67. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.44.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $343,369.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,832.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $343,369.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,832.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,132 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $228,955.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,598.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,811 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.79.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

