Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,548 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $15,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.69 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $145.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.02.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.