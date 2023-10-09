Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Roblox from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.05.

Get Roblox alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBLX

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Roblox has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $217,991.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,846,935 shares in the company, valued at $257,595,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $217,991.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,846,935 shares in the company, valued at $257,595,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $83,835.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,969.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 977,875 shares of company stock worth $31,909,869 over the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Roblox by 62.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.