Rockwell Automation, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a report issued on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.86. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $11.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s FY2025 earnings at $13.86 EPS.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ROK has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.00.

ROK stock opened at $290.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $219.55 and a one year high of $348.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.99.

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,730 shares of company stock worth $510,477. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

