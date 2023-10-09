Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $525.80.

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE ROP opened at $494.83 on Monday. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $508.90. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.99.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,658 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 5.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 31,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,145,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

