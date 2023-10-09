Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $525.80.

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

NYSE ROP opened at $494.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.99. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $508.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $3,495,658 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,551,004,000 after acquiring an additional 186,079,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,565,828,000 after buying an additional 1,770,965 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after buying an additional 1,721,828 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after buying an additional 1,414,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $497,958,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

