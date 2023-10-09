Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,945.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,866,163.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,945.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,171 shares in the company, valued at $33,866,163.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,441 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 656.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,079,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $326,790,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $112.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.68. Ross Stores has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $122.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

