Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 848 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $138.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $139.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,476 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.