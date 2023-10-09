Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 383 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 33,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 592,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,577,000 after purchasing an additional 134,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $107.17 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $96.75 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $429.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.36.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.48.

Get Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.