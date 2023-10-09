Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 325 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the first quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.48.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $107.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $96.75 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

