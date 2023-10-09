Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRPT

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 9,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,401.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 246,996 shares in the company, valued at $27,038,652.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 9,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.47 per share, with a total value of $1,092,401.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,996 shares in the company, valued at $27,038,652.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,479.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 44.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 203.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SRPT opened at $123.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.02 and a 200-day moving average of $121.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.46% and a negative return on equity of 91.22%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.65) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -9.19 EPS for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.