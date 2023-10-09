Scharf Investments LLC Buys 1,572 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 16,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $1,295,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 433,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,380,000 after purchasing an additional 123,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 217,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $138.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $139.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,476. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.