Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Receives $83.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

NYSE:SRE opened at $67.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.30. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $84.13. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Sempra had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 780.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sempra by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Sempra by 77.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

