Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 1,905 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.6% during the second quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 259,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,873,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $157.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $409.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.40.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.06.

View Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.