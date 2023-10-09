Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.88.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $98.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.24. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares in the company, valued at $5,468,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 20,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

