Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.19.
SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks
Starbucks Stock Performance
Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $92.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $115.48.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.