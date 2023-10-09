Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.19.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Members Trust Co raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 9,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 48.9% during the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,011,207 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $92,293,000 after buying an additional 331,950 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,675 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,347 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $92.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

