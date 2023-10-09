Stephens Consulting LLC Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stephens Consulting LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,609,399,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 141,974.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,750,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747,612 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849,148 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $157.64 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The stock has a market cap of $409.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.40.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

