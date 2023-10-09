STERIS (NYSE:STE) and OceanTech Acquisitions I (NASDAQ:OTEC) Financial Survey

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) and OceanTech Acquisitions I (NASDAQ:OTEC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares STERIS and OceanTech Acquisitions I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STERIS $4.96 billion 4.47 $107.03 million $1.22 183.80 OceanTech Acquisitions I N/A N/A $1.97 million N/A N/A

STERIS has higher revenue and earnings than OceanTech Acquisitions I.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

92.9% of STERIS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of OceanTech Acquisitions I shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of STERIS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.0% of OceanTech Acquisitions I shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for STERIS and OceanTech Acquisitions I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STERIS 0 2 3 0 2.60 OceanTech Acquisitions I 0 0 0 0 N/A

STERIS currently has a consensus price target of $239.60, indicating a potential upside of 6.85%. Given STERIS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe STERIS is more favorable than OceanTech Acquisitions I.

Profitability

This table compares STERIS and OceanTech Acquisitions I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STERIS 2.35% 13.75% 7.73% OceanTech Acquisitions I N/A N/A -2.17%

Volatility & Risk

STERIS has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanTech Acquisitions I has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

STERIS beats OceanTech Acquisitions I on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services. It also provides capital equipment installation, maintenance, upgradation, repair, and troubleshooting services; preventive maintenance programs and repair services; instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance services; and custom process improvement consulting and outsourced instrument sterile processing services. The Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization and testing services for medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers through a network of approximately 50 contract sterilization and laboratory facilities. The Life Sciences segment designs, manufactures and sells consumable products, such as formulated cleaning chemistries, barrier, sterility assurance products, steam and vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilizers, and washer disinfectors. This segment also offers equipment installation, maintenance, upgradation, repair, and troubleshooting services; and preventive maintenance programs and repair services. The Dental segment provides hand and electric-powered dental instruments, infection control products, conscious sedation, personal protective equipment, and water quality products for dental suite. The company serves its products and services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About OceanTech Acquisitions I

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses in the leisure marine, yachting, and superyachting industries. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

