StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.95 million, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.07. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $41.40.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $207.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.40 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 79.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

