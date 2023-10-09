StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OGE. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OGE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE OGE opened at $32.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.27 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 13.98%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.4182 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 75.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,046,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,595,000 after acquiring an additional 345,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,674,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,780,000 after acquiring an additional 294,759 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 98,211.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,122,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,686,000 after acquiring an additional 103,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 6,610,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,512 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

