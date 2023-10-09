StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $160.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. &PARTNERS grew its position in PepsiCo by 19.5% in the third quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

