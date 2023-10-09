StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.29.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $133.13 on Thursday. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.09.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

