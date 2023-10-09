StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PROS (NYSE:PRO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PROS from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get PROS alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRO

PROS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $34.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.12. PROS has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $38.96.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROS will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $289,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PROS in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in PROS by 302.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PROS in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in PROS by 1,056.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PROS

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.