Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives C$52.18 Average PT from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$52.18.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Desjardins cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$44.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.69. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$37.09 and a 52-week high of C$50.37. The firm has a market cap of C$57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.49 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 6.7256098 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

